What is Battle of the Brands?

The game lets you compare any two brands' online performance in just a few seconds. It focuses on news mentions because these are high profile publications that show how well represented a brand is online.

This is a small snapshot of the conversations happening online. These include social media, blogs, forums, and review sites, all of which contribute to a brand's online reputation.

To get the complete picture of a brand's online reputation, you need a complete media monitoring strategy.

How do we get this data?

Battle of the Brands is powered by Mention, a media monitoring and social listening tool. Mention scours the web and social media to find every public conversation about any topic or brand name.

Battle of the Brands uses Mention's stored database, containing every major news source online. It then compares the two brands' presence in these sources, to see which is talked about more in the news.

What is competitive analysis?

Competitive analysis is studying your competition’s strategies, so you can improve your own. Thanks to the internet, these strategies are now more public than ever.

By tracking what they do, you can make more informed choices for your own public relations, social media strategy, and product development.

Suppose you want to improve your customer service on social media. You can track your competitors’ customer interactions and see what’s working for them.

Take their good ideas to make your own customer service even stronger. As you build your brand, watch your competitors to find out what they do well, and mistakes they make along the way.

Look for trends - things that help the best companies excel. You’ll be better informed, and better prepared to craft your own marketing and growth strategies.

How can you monitor your competitors?

Thanks to the internet and social media, there's so much data about the other businesses in your industry - all of it out there in public. You just have to know where it is, and how to use it.

The easiest way to do this is with a media monitoring tool. These let you collect conversations about your competitors, wherever they occur online. That means social media, blogs, review sites, and the news.

